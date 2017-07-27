Causes Briefs : Walkathon to support those with epilepsy

River Valley High School students Mao Yu Di, 16 (far left), and Lai Sin Yee, 17, appealing for donations from residents for their walkathon project.
Walkathon to support those with epilepsy

A walkathon to create awareness of epilepsy will take place at the Chinese and Japanese Gardens in Jurong on Aug 12.

Participants will walk alongside epileptic patients for 3.3km and interact with them during brunch to better understand their condition.

They will also be able to pledge support for patients by signing their names on recycled bottle caps. These caps will then be attached to a board, forming the words You'll Never Walk Alone.

Charity song for palliative-care children

A charity song paying tribute to palliative care for children was released during Children's Palliative Care: An Intimate Evening, a charity event which was held yesterday.

Face The Fight was sung by some children from Star Pals, an organisation catering to children's palliative care, before they died earlier this year.

Besides the single, a collection of poems entitled Do They Have Telephones Up In Heaven? was also released at the event. They were written by Dr R.R. Pravin, a paediatric resident at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

