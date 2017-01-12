Causes Briefs: SPH staff to give away goodie bags to seniors

SPH staff to give away goodie bags to seniors

Singapore Press Holdings staff will be distributing goodie bags worth $50 each to 120 needy senior citizens at the AWWA Senior Community Home tomorrow as part of the company's annual "SPH Cares with Bags of Love" event.

The bags contain basic necessities such as bread, rice and canned food, as well as festive items like mandarin oranges, donated by sponsors, SPH divisions and staff.

More than 20 staff members will be going to the community home in Ang Mo Kio, where residents will be treated to lunch and lo hei - the tossing of raw fish salad - to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Residents of the home are on public assistance schemes and do not have family support.

Bringing festive cheer to the needy

Two events to bring festive cheer to the needy will be taking place this weekend.

Community Chest will be holding its annual Fu Dai initiative on Saturday, where 1,800 volunteers will help to pack and distribute 5,000 festive bags containing donated items to seniors and needy families.

Fu Dai, which means "fortune bag" in Mandarin, is co-organised by volunteer group Heartwarmers.

The bags, which are stocked with household necessities and festive items, will be distributed in areas such as Nee Soon and Bukit Merah to beneficiaries of charities supported by the Community Chest.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing will be leading volunteer efforts this year, with other Members of Parliament.

On Sunday, Marine Parade GRC will be holding its own event for members of the community to pack and distribute food to the needy, while also helping residents to spring-clean their homes ahead of Chinese New Year.

The One Community Day event is led by Marine Parade GRC, in support of Singapore Cares - a national movement to promote volunteering and social causes.