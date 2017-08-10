Causes Briefs : Running for World Humanitarian Day

Running for World Humanitarian Day

This Sunday, some 1,500 runners at East Coast Park will have a fleeting sense of what it is like to be in the aftermath of a typical natural disaster.

They are participating in the Zero Run for Humanity 2017, organised by Mercy Relief to raise awareness of humanitarian relief efforts within Singapore.

The race will be split into 1km, 5km and 10km challenges, each requiring the participant to carry a relief pack of 5kg to 7kg.

These relief packs will be distributed to needy families after the event, as a way to celebrate World Humanitarian Day - a day that pays tribute to humanitarian workers every Aug 19.

Students take to the catwalk for charity

Students turned fashion models last Saturday, in an effort to raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS).

The 14 students from CPAS and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts donned nine designs by junior college and university students studying art and design,

The fashion show at Scape was organised by Project Synapses, a student-organised community service project aiming to empower people with cerebral palsy.

The show alone raised about $1,000, in addition to the $20,000 they raised this year from other fund-raising events.

Tristan Jeyaratnam