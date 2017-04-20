Causes Briefs: Pottery exhibition for cancer survivors

Pottery exhibition for cancer survivors

Cancer survivor and ceramicist Suan Ong is organising a charity pottery exhibition to pay tribute to those battling cancer.

The exhibition runs from May 13 to 20 at the Visual Arts Centre in Dhoby Ghaut. Admission is free and all proceeds from the sale of artworks and donations will go to Duke-NUS Medical School's thyroid cancer research and the Singapore Cancer Society.

Ngee Ann Poly food donation drive

Ngee Ann Polytechnic's school of life sciences and chemical technology is planning to donate 10,000kg of food to Food Bank Singapore. This will be the largest amount of food donated by a school to the charity.

Food items have been collected from the school's students and staff, as well as shoppers at three FairPrice supermarket outlets.

Tomorrow, students will hand out personalised thank-you notes to residents in Clementi and Bukit Panjang as they go door to door to collect food items in these estates.

Helping migrant workers switch to 3G

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) has been ramping up efforts to help migrant workers affected by the shutdown of the 2G mobile network from April 1.

For example, last weekend, the centre set up temporary help kiosks at five migrant workers' recreation centres to provide help to those who have yet to switch to the 3G mobile network.

The MWC, a non-government organisation that helps migrant workers here, has also created a poster in the native languages of migrant workers to show those who use dual-SIM card phones how to access the 3G network instead.

Raynold Toh