Causes Briefs: Morning stroll at the park to foster ties

Morning stroll at the park to foster ties

Along a park connector in the east of Singapore on Sunday, early risers were greeted by more than 80 participants taking a morning stroll from 7am, as part of an event called Good Morning, Singapore.

Aimed at creating a warm and welcoming environment in Singapore, the event also featured a potluck meal at East Coast Park and a Singlish charade for members of the public who signed up.

It was organised by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and the Singapore Kindness Movement, and was part of AMP's CommaCon campaign to promote community ties.

Cycling event raises $10k for charity

Travel agency The Travel Corporation raised $10,000 for the Fei Yue Senior Activity Centre (Limbang) in Choa Chu Kang through a cycling event last Saturday.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong flagged off the ride, in which more than 80 staff, customers, community leaders and business partners cycled 20km along Marina Bay.

Funds were raised through registration fees and private donations.

Sign up for free photography classes

Free photography workshops will be held in business parks, community centres and the Central Business District from Friday next week, and end with a photo exhibition.

Financial planner and self-taught photographer Tan Chin Hock, 39, will conduct more than 70 of such classes this year. He received funds from the LearnSG Seed Fund, which aims to encourage lifelong learning in the community. The funds cover only rental of venues and he will not be taking any money from the fund or the participants.

Interested parties can sign up at www.holdinghands.sg/chinhockphotography

Abigail Ng