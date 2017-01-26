Causes Briefs: Job training and referrals for Jamiyah beneficiaries

Job training and referrals for Jamiyah beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of Muslim missionary society Jamiyah will get job training and referrals under a new agreement.

Jamiyah signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan 14 with NTUC U Care Centre, a place where low-wage workers can seek assistance on workplace issues and job opportunities. Under the agreement, beneficiaries will also be able to access support and information through seminars and roadshows.

Donate and connect with charities through Givo app

An app that allows users to donate to good causes as well as keep up to date on charity activities and news was launched here last week.

Called Givo, the app integrates social media with donation portals, allowing users to support causes, be updated on humanitarian news and share stories. Charities registered on Givo include Mercy Relief, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Singapore, Red Cross Singapore and Samaritans of Singapore.

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society donation drive

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society is using claw machines to reel in more donations.

Two machines each have popped up at Ang Mo Kio Hub and Northpoint Shopping Centre, and will stay for the next one to two months. This comes after a claw machine placed at Junction 8 from Jan 2 to 8 helped raise around $7,000.

The voluntary welfare organisation, which runs various services for the community such as free meal programmes, is also raising funds through a laughing Charity Buddha at Waterloo Street. The statue has a slot in its belly for donations.

Senior volunteers lauded for contributions

Two volunteers in their 70s were recognised for their contributions last Friday by RSVP, an organisation of senior volunteers.

Mr Chan Pit Seng, 75, won the Volunteer of the Year award, while Mr Ngiam Tong Yuen, 77, won the Emeritus Award - the highest honour given to volunteers in RSVP and created in Mr Ngiam's honour.

Mr Ngiam had served on the organisation's board of management for 12 years. He was also chairman of the society's flag day and National Senior Volunteer Month for the past three years.

Ms Jesslyn Wu, a manager for programmes and volunteer management at RSVP, said of Mr Chan: "What sets Pit Seng apart from the rest is his willingness to help us in our many events and members' ad hoc requests. His positive outlook and drive to impart his knowledge to others without expecting anything in return is outstanding."

