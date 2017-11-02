Causes Briefs: Funds raised for 5,000 meals for the needy

Funds raised for 5,000 meals for the needy

German food and beverage brand Knorr teamed up with local soup kitchen Willing Hearts and artists at Ideas Ink to mark World Food Day on Monday.

The live art exhibition was organised to remind Singaporeans that there are others struggling daily to feed themselves and their families.

Illustrations at the exhibition brought the cause to life.

Willing Hearts' volunteers were on hand to tell their personal stories to raise awareness of world hunger, as well as the plight of the needy in Singapore.

A total of $5,000 was raised, with all proceeds going to Willing Hearts, covering 5,000 meals for the needy.

Social entrepreneurs compete for funding

Two local teams - Signs and Camp Hiro - have made it to the final stage of the Singapore International Foundation's Young Social Entrepreneurs Programme 2017. They will pitch their ideas on Friday to compete for $20,000 in funding.

Signs seeks to change attitudes towards the deaf community in Singapore by creating an inclusive work environment and fair employment opportunities.

Started and run by three 24-year-olds - Tan Song Jie, Dennis Yong and Tan Yong Jing - the team plans to set up a food and beverage outlet in the Central Business District, serving healthy lunch bowls.

Camp Hiro aims to raise awareness of various social issues among young people, and what they can do to help tackle them.

It organises camps and talks to engage and educate the youth through fun ways, to help build empathy around social issues, including struggles faced by the elderly.

Cheow Sue-Ann