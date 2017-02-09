Causes Briefs: Free meals for 8,888 people

Free meals for 8,888 people

The Association of Muslim Professionals will team up with the charity Free Food For All (FFFA) to give out 8,888 meals this Saturday.

At the event, 500 volunteers in 200 cars will deliver the meals to underprivileged people.

FFFA hopes to set a record in the Singapore Book of Records for largest number of cooked meals prepared and distributed by a charity.

The two groups aim to bridge the socio-economic divide through events like these, where volunteers can interact with low-income families, elderly residents and migrant workers.

New minibus for Adventist Home

Residents at the Adventist Home for the Elders in Kim Keat got a new ride last Thursday with the launch of the home's new minibus.

The bus will be used to take the home's residents, as well as other needy residents in the Kim Keat area, to medical appointments and on outings.

The launch was attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

Around 20 young people had helped raise $90,500 for the new van last March, by taking seniors on 88 trishaw rides on a 400m route from the home to a senior activity centre in Toa Payoh East. This was part of an event called "I Ride for a Cause".

FairPrice makes volunteer pledge

FairPrice pledged on Tuesday to contribute 5,000 volunteer hours from its staff this year, and 500 hours from the public. Activities will focus on seniors in need.

The supermarket chain also aims to encourage young people to participate.

Young people want perks for volunteering

A survey of 464 young people found that more than half of respondents thought that volunteering should be incentivised.

Some incentives mentioned were an advantage in higher education or job applications, monetary benefits or days off and certificates of recognition.

Also, 59 per cent of the respondents felt that they would be more likely to volunteer if they could implement their own ideas.

The survey was conducted by Ngee Ann Polytechnic students in collaboration with the Bone Marrow Donor Programme.

Woh Hup gives $3m to charity

Home-grown construction and civil engineering group Woh Hup has donated $3 million to three charitable causes to mark its 90th anniversary.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam received a cheque for $1.5 million on behalf of the President's Challenge at the Woh Hup anniversary gala dinner on Monday.

Another $500,000 will go towards building a therapeutic garden for senior citizens in Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, while $1 million will be used to set up a Woh Hup Visiting Professorship at the National University of Singapore.

Abigail Ng