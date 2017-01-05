Causes Briefs: Craftpreneurs get store of their own

Craftpreneurs get store of their own

The Craftpreneurs of SG, an initiative by SingYouth Hub, will launch its first flagship store at OneKM Mall tomorrow.

Voluntary welfare organisations can showcase handicrafts made by their beneficiaries and sell them at allocated pop-up boxes in the store to create more awareness and raise funds for their causes. They can also conduct weekend activities for shoppers to interact with their beneficiaries.

Assisi Hospice moving to new home

Assisi Hospice is moving to a new home next Tuesday.

Located at 832, Thomson Road, the six-storey hospice will double its capacity, serving more than 2,000 patients a year.

It will have home care and daycare, 85 in-patient beds, new wards for dementia palliative care and paediatric palliative care, among others. The first of its kind in Singapore, the wards will have adjoining facilities such as a sensory garden, a children's playroom and a playground.

Aid for quake victims in Indonesia, Myanmar

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation has collected $353,950 for communities in Banda Aceh in Indonesia and Rakhine state in Myanmar hit by a 6.5-magnitude quake on Dec 7. The funds will go in equal portions to its partners, which are providing humanitarian relief to both affected communities.

In addition to donations collected at 70 mosques in Singapore, this tally includes $28,000 from faith communities and community organisations.

The foundation is working with Mercy Relief, which is conducting relief operations in Banda Aceh. It has concluded the initial response phase and is embarking on the recovery phase, which will involve establishing communal water, hygiene and sanitation facilities, as well as supporting agricultural activities for livelihood recovery. Mercy Relief continues to seek donations online at www.giving.sg via its "Aid for Aceh" appeal.