Causes Briefs: Aesthetic clinic raises money for ST School Pocket Money Fund

Aesthetic clinic raises money for ST School Pocket Money Fund

The NOVU Medical Aesthetic Clinic, a global aesthetic care provider, organised a charity drive to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

From Aug 11 to 13, 10 of its branches islandwide donated all of their sales proceeds to beneficiaries of the STSPMF. The clinic raised $38,000 through its fundraising efforts.

The STSPMF provides financial assistance to students from low-income families and has helped over 150,000 beneficiaries since its inception in 2000.

CapitaLand volunteers to refurbish Inner Mongolia school

Volunteers from CapitaLand, a Singapore-based real estate company, will be embarking on a five-day expedition, from Sept 16 to 20, to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children in Inner Mongolia.

Organised by the CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the expedition aims to benefit close to 300 students of the CapitaLand Xingfuzhilu Hope School in Chifeng city.

Volunteers will be conducting refurbishing and landscaping works and interacting with the student beneficiaries through sports and arts and craft sessions.

CHF is involved in other similar projects, such as the CapitaLand Jinzhu Hope School in Zhejiang.

Lee Si Xuan