Cause of Yishun coffee shop blaze under investigation

A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Yishun yesterday morning which resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it responded to the fire at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 at about 5.35am, extinguishing the fire with a water jet.

SCDF said that a woman in her 50s suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

ST understands that she was in a flat above the coffee shop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The charred remains of a kitchen at the coffee shop in Yishun where a fire broke out yesterday morning. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY, SHIN MIN READER



The fire comes two days after a blaze engulfed a coffee shop at Block 514A Bishan Street 13 on Monday. Two men were taken to hospital after that incident.