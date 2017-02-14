Cathedral of the Good Shepherd rededicated in special mass after three-year restoration

Priests sprinkling holy water during a mass for the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.
Priests sprinkling holy water during a mass for the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean speaking with Catholic Archbishop William Goh, at the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean speaking with Catholic Archbishop William Goh, at the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Members of the congregation attending the mass during the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.
Members of the congregation attending the mass during the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Archbishop William Goh consecrating the altar at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd during the dedication ceremony, on Feb 14, 2017.
Archbishop William Goh consecrating the altar at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd during the dedication ceremony, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Archbishop William Goh speaking to congregation members during the dedication ceremony for the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.
Archbishop William Goh speaking to congregation members during the dedication ceremony for the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
People carrying the banners of other Catholic churches, during the dedication ceremony at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.
People carrying the banners of other Catholic churches, during the dedication ceremony at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, on Feb 14, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
36 min ago
linyc@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Roman Catholic cathedral here is marking the beginning of a new era in its long history, with two weeks of special events beginning with a special dedication mass on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Centuries-old traditions were enacted at the 173-year-old Cathedral of the Good Shepherd at Bras Basah Road that evening as water was sprinkled on the walls of the cathedral and Archbishop William Goh blessed the cathedral's new altar with an incense burner.

Among some 2,000 guests and members of the public witnessing the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say and Members of Parliament, as well as Council of Presidential Advisers chairman JY Pillay and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

The cathedral, which was gazetted a national monument in 1973, underwent a three-year restoration completed in November 2016.

Banners being carried in during the dedication of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd

It is also home to Singapore's oldest pipe organ, an instrument built in 1912 that was overhauled together with the cathedral.

The event ended with a night tour of cathedral and its newly refurbished grounds.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping