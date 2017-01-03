Case gets new executive director from Jan 1

SINGAPORE - The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has appointed a new executive director with effect from last Sunday (Jan 1).

In a press release on Tuesday, Case said Mr Loy York Jiun, will replace incumbent Seah Seng Choon.

Mr Seah, 64, will be re-employed as Case's advisor. He had held the top post at Case since early 2002.

Mr Loy, 43, who took the position of deputy executive editor in April last year, previously held various senior appointments within NTUC - among them director of the Corporate Planning Secretariat.

On his new role at Case, Mr Loy said: "Case has been playing a critical role as a consumer advocate and champion with Seng Choon as its most visible face.

"I hope to build on Seng Choon's good work and the strong foundation that he has laid. I look forward to working with our dedicated group of volunteers and staff, as well as Government and industry partners, to strengthen consumer protection in Singapore and in particular, consumer education."

During Mr Seah's stint as executive director, Case helped to pass and implement the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act and the Lemon Law in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

He has also been credited with pushing for greater collaboration with local and international organisations to protect consumers' interests, and beefing up consumer protection by introducing regular surveys and product testing.

Case president Lim Biow Chuan also thanked Mr Seah for his contributions, adding: "As Case is the linchpin of consumer protection in Singapore, it is important that we continue to build on our work in protecting consumers' interests.

"I am confident York Jiun will be able to take Case to the next level of excellence and I look forward to working closely with him in the future."