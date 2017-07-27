Cartons of eggs fall off vehicle on Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - Traffic on Orchard Road was left scrambled on Thursday (July 27) morning after cartons of eggs, believed to have fallen out of a vehicle, blocked off at least one lane.

A video sent to The Straits Times by Mac Taghoier shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers at the scene, along with some traffic police.

The spillage of broken eggs, on the second lane outside Mandarin Gallery, stretches for about the lengths of three fire engines. ST understands it occurred around 10.20am on Thursday.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 10.25am that there was an obstacle on Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road, after Scotts Road.

Facebook user Randy DeMoville shared two photos of the incident, with traffic cops directing traffic.

"And this (is) why you don't place all of your eggs in one basket," he quipped.

ST has contacted SCDF for more details.