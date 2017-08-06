Carnival celebrates the spirit of giving

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife Mary joined 700 beneficiaries at the carnival organised by Adam Road Presbyterian Church yesterday.
President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife Mary joined 700 beneficiaries at the carnival organised by Adam Road Presbyterian Church yesterday.PHOTO: DRAWN BY LIGHT MINISTRY
Published
42 min ago
byseow@sph.com.sg

Some 700 beneficiaries, including needy residents and those from 10 social service organisations, attended a carnival organised by the Adam Road Presbyterian Church yesterday.

Among those enjoying the food and games was Ms Nurul Ain, 23, a beneficiary of the Singapore Cancer Society. A wheelchair user, she has been receiving cancer treatment over the years. President Tony Tan Keng Yam, Mrs Mary Tan, Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat, and mayors Denise Phua and Desmond Choo were at the event held at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

Called "Let's Carnival Together!", the event was held in support of the President's Challenge, and in response to a call to build a caring, cohesive and inclusive society.

The church donated $100,000 to President's Challenge 2017 and $10,000 to ComCare beneficiaries of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Reverend Christopher Chia, the church's senior pastor, said it seeks to nurture a "spirit of outward sacrificial giving", especially to those left behind in the pursuit of progress.

Seow Bei Yi

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 06, 2017, with the headline 'Carnival celebrates the spirit of giving'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice