Carnival celebrates the spirit of giving

Some 700 beneficiaries, including needy residents and those from 10 social service organisations, attended a carnival organised by the Adam Road Presbyterian Church yesterday.

Among those enjoying the food and games was Ms Nurul Ain, 23, a beneficiary of the Singapore Cancer Society. A wheelchair user, she has been receiving cancer treatment over the years. President Tony Tan Keng Yam, Mrs Mary Tan, Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat, and mayors Denise Phua and Desmond Choo were at the event held at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

Called "Let's Carnival Together!", the event was held in support of the President's Challenge, and in response to a call to build a caring, cohesive and inclusive society.

The church donated $100,000 to President's Challenge 2017 and $10,000 to ComCare beneficiaries of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Reverend Christopher Chia, the church's senior pastor, said it seeks to nurture a "spirit of outward sacrificial giving", especially to those left behind in the pursuit of progress.

Seow Bei Yi