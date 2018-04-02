Cargo from trailer dislodges after driver brakes to avoid collision on PIE

The driver of the trailer had braked to avoid an accident, which led to the toppling of the crane boom and counterweight.
The driver of the trailer had braked to avoid an accident, which led to the toppling of the crane boom and counterweight.
SINGAPORE - Cargo from a trailer toppled and fell on the road on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (April 2), causing traffic congestion from Adam Road up to Eunos.

The driver of the trailer had been on the third lane of the four-lane road, just before the Adam Road exit, when the incident occurred, the driver's supervisor told The Straits Times.

Mr Imran Ibrahim, operations manager of the construction and shipping firm that employs the 31-year-old driver, said he received a call from the driver at around 4.40pm.

He said the driver, who was travelling towards the direction of Tuas on the PIE, had braked to avoid an accident, which led to the toppling of the crane boom and counterweight.

The crane boom weighed two tonnes or 2,000kg, while the counterweight weighed nine tonnes.

Recovery works took a few hours, finishing only at around 7pm, said Mr Imran.

"Thank God no one was hurt and nothing was damaged," he said.

