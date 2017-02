A car turned turtle in an accident along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, near Block 105, yesterday morning. Several Traffic Police officers were seen at the scene at around 10am. A police spokesman said they were alerted to the accident at around 9.18am. There were no reported injuries. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched an ambulance, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene, but its assistance was not required.