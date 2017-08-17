Car overturns on AYE, driver suffers minor injuries

SINGAPORE - A car overturned on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday (Aug 16) after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A video posted on popular Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road showed the silver car of unknown make in the middle lane of the expressway before swerving suddenly, and nearly crashing into a trailer. It then veered to the right, struck the divider and turned turtle.

The vehicle behind it was able to stop just in time to avoid a collision.

The accident took place on the AYE, heading towards Marina Coastal Expressway, after the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, at about 1pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident and dispatched an ambulance.

An SCDF spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was assessed with minor injuries." He did want to be taken to a hospital, the spokesman added.