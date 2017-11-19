Car overturns in CTE tunnel, driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A car turned turtle in the Central Expressway tunnel towards Ayer Rajah Expressway, after the Merchant Road entrance, on Sunday afternoon (Nov 19).

The driver of the vehicle was taken conscious to hospital.

Eyewitness Melvin Lau was driving a few cars behind the vehicle, a Kia Picanto, which was in the rightmost lane of the two-lane slip road.

He said: "The Kia Picanto was travelling at high speed and lost control.

"It hit the concrete barrier and mounted the kerb a little before swerving left and flipping over."

The police were alerted to the accident at 2.44pm.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.