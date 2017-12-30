Car overturns in accident in Tanah Merah Coast Road; 3 men injured

SINGAPORE - Three men in their 20s were hurt in an accident between a car and a lorry inTanah Merah Coast Road on Saturday morning (Dec 30).

Photos posted on a traffic-related news channel SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing / Updates on the Telegram app showed the light blue car overturned at a junction of the road, with severe damage to its front bumper and doors.

A huge chunk of the bumper had fallen off.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at 7.45am, a spokesman said.

The three injured were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. The Straits Times understands that they are currently under observation.

Tanah Merah Coast Road leads to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.