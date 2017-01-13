Car overturns after 'running red light' at Benoi Road, 57-year-old man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after two cars collided in the Pioneer area on Thursday (Jan 12) morning, overturning one of the vehicles, which appeared to be running a red light.

The accident occurred at 9.55am at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim on Thursday.

In-car camera footage posted on Facebook shows a car travelling straight ahead when a red car appears from the right, causing a collision.

The traffic lights were green for the car going straight as it passed the junction.

The red car then overturned, with the hood of the other car damaged from the crash.

A photo posted on Twitter by user Tin Maung Win on Thursday shows a pane of glass from one of the red car's windows on the ground.

accident at Benoi road,near Benoi Flyover pic.twitter.com/jPPNVzMm4G — Tin Maung Win (@tmaungwin2000) January 12, 2017

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on Friday that it received a call for assistance at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 10am.

SCDF dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

One person was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while another refused to be taken to hospital.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at 9.59am.

A 57-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital, said the police.

The Straits Times understands that the drivers of the vehicles, and another passenger, were unhurt.