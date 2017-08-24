Car overturns, 3 people injured in Bedok accident, 9 bus services diverted

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving at least one car and a taxi in Bedok on Thursday (Aug 24), and nine bus services were diverted as one of the cars turned turtle.

The accident occurred at the junction of Bedok North Street 1 and Bedok North Avenue 2 around 8.20pm, the police said.

Mr Bernard Wee, who went past the accident site shortly after it occurred, told The Straits Times that he saw an overturned car, along with a large crowd of people gathered there.

"I'm not sure if it happened in both directions or just one," said the 39-year-old supply planning executive, who works in the supermarket industry. "There were some SBS Transit buses that went off service as well."

Mr Wee, who identifies himself as a bus enthusiast, said traffic towards Bedok "was at a standstill", and he was caught in a jam for about 10 minutes.

Nine SBS Transit bus services were diverted as a result of the accident. The bus company said in a tweet at 8.52pm that services 14, 18, 69, 155, 168, 222, 225G, 225W and 228 were diverted due to an overturned vehicle.

It added in an update at 10.03pm that diversions had ceased as the vehicle had been shifted.

A 52-year-old male taxi driver and a 44 year-old male car driver, along with one of his passengers, were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted around 8.25pm and dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, two ambulances, and a support vehicle.

"Nobody was trapped," said the SCDF spokesman.