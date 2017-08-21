Deals galore at ST Classified's Car-nival car exhibition

SINGAPORE - Thousands turned up over the weekend (Aug 19 and 20) for The Straits Times Classified's Car-nival - its first ever car exhibition in Singapore.

Crowds turned up in droves looking to upgrade to a new car, a pre-owned model or to get new accessories for their existing vehicle.

The very first deal of the event was closed at 11.30am on the first day - a Suzuki Every sold at $67,800. The buyer, Mr Lim Kher Wee, had initially wanted to get a family Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) for his wife and initially found the 660cc Suzuki too small.

Mr Alan Goh, 45, the salesman who sealed the deal, said: "He walked around to compare prices from other companies but eventually found the deal we offered fitted his budget best."

Organised by ST Classifieds, the two-day event was held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event had offerings from some 16 car and motoring products exhibitors including Motorway Ssangyong and Vertex Euro Motors.

Car-care and add-on accessories, such as car coating systems, dash cams, interior shampoos, were also available.