Car in condo pool: Woman held; police seeking driver

A 31-year-old woman who was in a car that was driven into a condominium swimming pool has been arrested, the police said yesterday.

Its statement did not give further details, but The Straits Times understands that the police are still looking for the driver.

The incident took place on Aug 8 at about 9pm at SkyPark Residences, an executive condominium in Sembawang Crescent.

The arrested woman is believed to be the person eyewitnesses saw making phone calls after the car crashed into the pool.

She had told the eyewitnesses she was a passenger in the car and that the man driving it had gone for help.

However, he did not return to the scene of the accident.

The car was left at the pool's edge, with its front two tyres in the water.

It was towed out at about 1am on Aug 9.

A spokesman for SkyPark Residences' management committee told ST on Aug 10 that it was the first such incident at the executive condominium.

She said in her e-mail: "We will conduct a review to see if more signage is required, to create greater awareness and provide additional directions."

A 45-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Liu, said it was drizzling on the night of Aug 8. "The driver may have lost his bearings. It is very fortunate that no one was in the pool that night because of the weather," the IT manager added.