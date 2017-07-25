Car-Free Sunday back on July 30 with sports and fitness activities

SINGAPORE - Car-Free Sunday is back this Sunday (July 30) and will feature a number of sports and fitness activities such as a mass workout, a run and water soccer.

The initiative, which was piloted in 2016, usually covers roads in the civic district and Central Business District which are closed to vehicles for a range of activities for the public on the last Sunday of the month.

This Sunday, a mass workout will kick off the day to celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday. This will be followed by a 5.2km car-free walk and run from the civic district to the Telok Ayer conservation area.

Over at the Padang, there will be sports and fitness activities such as standard obstacle challenges for children and adults, tennis and water soccer. The public can also get health and wellness tips at an Active Health Capsule exhibition.

Aside from previously organised walking tours, such as those along Ann Siang Hill and Telok Ayer Green, there will also be free guided walking tours on the public artworks displayed in the city area this Sunday.

Other activities organised at the Telok Ayer conservation area include a free outdoor yoga session at Telok Ayer Square. There will also be a community charity project at Telok Ayer Green aimed at helping senior citizens learn more about two national monuments: the Singapore Yu Huang Gong, which is the former Keng Teck Whay Building; and the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre.

Cafes in the Telok Ayer conservation area will also open earlier from 8am.

Visitors to the car-free routes on Sunday will be able to ride on trishaws to travel around the Civic District Loop, while bicycle-sharing companies will offer free bicycle rentals.

The public is encouraged to take public transport or cycle to the Car-Free Sunday event. Details on road closures and the list of activities at the event venue can be found at the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) website, www.ura.gov.sg

Car-Free Sunday is organised by the URA, the Land Transport Authority, the National Parks Board, the National Arts Council, the Health Promotion Board, Sport Singapore, the Singapore Land Authority and various community groups.

The next Car-Free Sunday event will be held on Oct 29.