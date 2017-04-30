Car-Free Sunday back for April edition

A member of the public trying out a GLITE e-scooter on car-free Sunday on April 30, 2017.
Members of the public riding bicycles and electric unicycles on the road on car-free Sunday, on April 30, 2017.
A member of the public trying out a Ecorider Mark 3 at the Personal Mobility Roadshow, along St Andrews Road on car-free Sunday.
A member of the public trying out a trike bike at the Personal Mobility Roadshow, along St Andrews Road on car-free Sunday.
People riding on bikes in front of the National Gallery Singapore, on car-free Sunday, on April 30, 2017.
SINGAPORE - They cycled, scooted and walked: Families and friends descended on the Central Business District and the Civic District areas on the last day of April for Car-Free Sunday.

On Sunday morning (April 30), a slew of activities were organised for the event, including a "treasure hunt" in the Telok Ayer Conservation Area for flowers - roses and peonies - crafted from crepe paper that were scattered around the historic area.

Elsewhere, a Share the Road Cycling Carnival at Cecil Street and Robinson Road promoted cycling as an inclusive sporting and recreational activity. Fun races were also held, such as for people with folding bicycles and shared bicycles.

A Personal Mobility Roadshow was also conducted to let people try out different bicycles and personal mobility devices.

Free trishaw rides for the public made a return too, as well as a bike train to ferry people around the Civic District.

