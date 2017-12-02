Car flips near Tuas tunnel, driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident that left his car overturned along a road in Tuas on Friday (Dec 1).

A video sent in by a Straits Times reader shows a black vehicle on the leftmost lane of Tuas Road, before Tuas Flyover.

An eyewitness who declined to be named said he was not sure if anyone was hurt, but said he saw an ambulance at the scene.

The police told ST they were alerted to the accident along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas, before the Tuas tunnel, at 3.11pm.

A 31-year-old male car driver was taken to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Last month, a car turned turtle in the Central Expressway tunnel, and the driver was taken to hospital.

In August, a car involved in an accident with a taxi overturned, with three people injured.