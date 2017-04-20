Car crushed by trailer in Tuas underpass

A driver escaped with minor injuries when his car was crushed by a trailer in an underpass in Tuas yesterday afternoon. The 45-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said police. He is understood to have suffered some cuts. The police were alerted to the accident at around 3pm. The Straits Times understands that the trailer had been travelling on the extreme left lane of the tunnel when the car in front slowed abruptly. The trailer driver, who was unable to brake in time, swerved to the right and ended up colliding with the victim's car. Photos circulating on WhatsApp showed the left side of the car wedged underneath the trailer. Its right half had mounted a ledge on the side of the tunnel. The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.