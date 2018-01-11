Car crashes into railing at Hougang Avenue 8; private hire driver still missing

SINGAPORE - A private hire driver crashed his vehicle into a railing in Hougang on Wednesday night (Jan 10), before abandoning the car and running away.

The police said it was alerted to the accident involving a car in Hougang Avenue 8, towards Upper Serangoon Road, at around 11pm.

A photo of the silver car was shared in Telegram channel SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing/ Updates just after midnight.

The impact of the crash had dislodged part of a metal railing next to a canal. The roads and the pavement where the car ended up at were wet.

The Straits Times understands that the vehicle involved is a private hire car.

An ambulance was dispatched the scene but the driver was not there.

A witness told citizen journalism website Stomp that he was at home when he heard a car skid followed by a loud bang.

He said: "My neighbour spotted the driver coming out of the car and running away."

Police investigations are ongoing.