Car crashes into railing at Hougang Avenue 8; private hire driver still missing

SINGAPORE - A private hire driver crashed his vehicle into a railing in Hougang on Wednesday night (Jan 10), before abandoning the car and running away.
The police said it was alerted to the accident involving a car in Hougang Avenue 8, towards Upper Serangoon Road, at around 11pm.
A photo of the silver car was shared in Telegram channel SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing/ Updates just after midnight.
The impact of the crash had dislodged part of a metal railing next to a canal. The roads and the pavement where the car ended up at were wet.
The Straits Times understands that the vehicle involved is a private hire car.
An ambulance was dispatched the scene but the driver was not there.
A witness told citizen journalism website Stomp that he was at home when he heard a car skid followed by a loud bang.
He said: "My neighbour spotted the driver coming out of the car and running away."
Police investigations are ongoing.