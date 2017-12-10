Car crashes into market in Marine Parade, injuring three

Three people were injured when a car crashed into a market in Marine Parade yesterday. The driver has been arrested.

The 51-year-old is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and driven up the kerb and into the market at around 12.30pm, crashing into a florist's stall at Block 50A, Marine Terrace.

He was arrested by police for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The three people who were injured were 58-year-old Yeo Lee Eng, a florist who has been running Eileen Flower Shop there for more than 10 years; a male friend of hers known only as Ah Hai who was helping out at the stall; and a maid who was buying flowers.

The police said three people aged between 30 and 60 were injured and taken to Changi General Hospital.

Ms Yeo's daughter, Ms Karen Tng, 36, told The Sunday Times her mother, who was unconscious following the accident, has since woken up.

"My mother is now talking normally to us. She's shaken," said Ms Tng, who works in sales. "We are waiting for the doctor to speak to us. When we found out about the accident, we dropped everything."

She said Ah Hai, who is believed to be in his 60s, suffered more severe injuries. He had been visiting Ms Yeo at her shop and helping her out.

Ms Yeo's friend, cab driver Tony Ang, 58, was at the stall yesterday afternoon to supervise clean-up efforts. He said the driver told the police his car had a mechanical fault.

The Marine Parade Town Council dispatched workers to help clean up the shop and the surrounding area, which was a mess of flower petals, soil and shattered glass from a broken refrigerator.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lydia Lam and Melody Zaccheus