Car crashes into market in Marine Parade, 3 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A car crashed into a market in Marine Parade and three people were taken to hospital as a result.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm on Saturday (Dec 9) at Block 50A, Marine Terrace, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at 12.34pm.

Three people were injured and taken to Changi General Hospital, it said.

One of them was unconscious, the police added. The driver was not among the injured.

In a photo shared with Lianhe Zaobao by a reader, a white car can be seen at the scene. It reportedly crashed into a florist's stall.

Food delivery rider Anuar Roslan, 22, told ST that he passed the area around 2pm and saw the car at the market. A photo he sent in shows police tape cordoning off the area. He added that there were a lot of people at the scene.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and three pedestrians at Block 50A, Marine Terrace, at 12.34pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.