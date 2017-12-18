Car crashes into centre guard railing along PIE; driver injured

SINGAPORE - A car crashed into the centre guard railing on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Monday morning (Dec 18), injuring the driver.

Photos circulating online showed the black Hyundai Avante with its bonnet smashed and what appeared to be a dislodged piece of the guard railing next to it.

Police said it was alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Eunos flyover, at around 3am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene. The 33-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he had cuts on his forehead and chin.

Taxi driver William Lim, 40, told The Straits Times that he was travelling on the expressway when he noticed the car and a white Mitsubishi Evo X speeding past him.

They appeared to be racing, he said.

Mr Lim added that the impact of the car crashing into the railing sent something flying up in the air.

When Mr Lim returned to the scene after dropping his passengers off, the driver had stepped out of the car and had "blood coming down from his head".

Police officers were also at the scene examining the interior of the car, said Mr Lim.

Investigations are ongoing.