Car crashes into bus stop in Hougang

SINGAPORE - Both driver and passenger escaped serious injuries when the vehicle they were in crashed into a bus stop in Hougang on Tuesday night (Dec 12).

The silver car, reportedly driven by a woman in her 30s, crashed into a pole at the bus stop in front of Block 670, Hougang Avenue 4.

The police told The Straits Times on Wednesday that they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 4, towards Buangkok Green, at 7.20pm.

A resident who lives nearby told Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Wednesday that he heard a loud sound and rushed to the window to see what had happened.

The 60-year-old retiree, who gave his name as Mr Shen, said he was worried that pedestrians may have been injured as there are usually people at the bus stop.

"I rushed down to help, but luckily everyone was safe," he said.

Photos he shared show a silver vehicle wedged onto a beam at the bus stop.

The front of the vehicle is caved in from the impact.

Mr Shen said there were two people in the car - a female driver and a male passenger, both looking to be in their 30s.

They both suffered minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.