Car crashes into building after collision with another vehicle in River Valley

SINGAPORE - A woman was taken to hospital after a vehicle she was driving collided with another car at a junction in River Valley on Wednesday night (Dec 13).

Footage of the aftermath posted online shows a white car that had crashed into a building at the junction, while the black car is shown a distance away, with its hood damaged.

The police told The Straits Times on Friday that they were alerted to the accident involving two cars in River Valley Road, near Hoot Kiam Road, at 10.36pm on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old woman was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that she was the driver of the black vehicle. There was another person in the vehicle with her who was unhurt.

The two people in the white vehicle were also uninjured.

The woman was making a right turn to Hoot Kiam Road when the white vehicle, which was going straight, collided with her vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.