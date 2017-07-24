Car completely burned after accident on CTE

SINGAPORE - A car was completely burned after an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (July 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 6.21pm, and dispatched one fire engine, one red rhino, and two fire bikes to the scene.

A video sent in by a ST reader showed thick smoke billowing from a burning vehicle. It was filmed at 6.31pm from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Academy at Braddell. She said it was put out by 6.38pm.

A statement by the SCDF said the fire was extinguished using one water jet, three compressed airfoam backpacks, and two extinguishers.

No one was injured in the accident.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at 6.38pm: "Accident on CTE (towards AYE) after PIE (Changi) Exit with congestion till AMK Ave 1 Exit. Avoid lanes 3 and 4".