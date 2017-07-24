Car catches fire after accident near Changi Airport; five taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A silver Honda burst into flames after it crashed into a road divider while it was on the way to Changi Airport on Monday afternoon (July 24). There were no fatalities.

The police, as well as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, said they were alerted to the accident at Airport Boulevard towards Terminal 2 around 4pm.

The SCDF despatched a fire engine,a Red Rhino, two fire bikes and two ambulances to the scene. The fire was extinguished by the SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet.

The 30-year-old Chinese male driver and his four passengers, aged between 40 and 52 years old, were conveyed to Changi General Hospital conscious.

The Straits Times understands that the car only caught fire later, after all five people were receiving medical attention. No one was hurt by the blaze.

Police investigations are ongoing. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.