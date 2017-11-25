Campfire burns bright-even in the rain

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee (second from left), who was guest of honour at the ActiveSG Urban Family Camp, lighting the first (indoor) bonfire of the night.

The 72 families at the camp yesterday refused to let a little rain dampen the mood, although the bonfires, games and barbecues were moved from The Float at Marina Bay to a carpark beneath the stands of the floating stadium.

When the rain subsided, they were back outdoors. Families have the option of camping from Friday to Saturday, or Saturday to Sunday.