Calla Spa at Suntec City closes suddenly, members and employees left hanging

SINGAPORE - Calla Spa at Suntec City has closed down, leaving members and employees hanging.

A group of three friends, who signed up for a $1,400 package last month that they have yet to use, found out that it was in liquidation only on Thursday (Aug 17).

One of them, a 25-year-old consultant who gave her name only as Jasmine, told The Straits Times that she has yet to receive any news from the spa.

"They didn't even inform us that they were closing," she said. "Up till now we haven't received any news of what's going to happen or if our package is going to be forfeited."

She and two other friends had split a $1,400 package among them last month, and had not even been to the spa once before it closed down.

Jasmine's friend shared a photo of a sign put up at the spa.

The sign, titled "Spa Closure", said: "Dear Customers, We regret to inform that Calla Spa Pte Ltd has been placed under provisional liquidation."

The note said the provisional liquidator would be writing to customers shortly, and provided contacts for the liquidator's office.

Jasmine said she tried calling the numbers but there was no answer. She also spoke to the sales consultant who sold them the package but she was also at a loss and had been let go, she said.

A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) on the company's profile shows that the firm is in liquidation due to the "creditors' voluntary winding up".

The spa was registered in June 2015. Its sudden winding down has left more than 10 staff in the lurch.

One staff member, who declined to be named, told ST that some employees were owed their salaries. She said they are still waiting for the management to get back to them, and were told they would be paid. However, she is not sure if this is assured.

Another staff member who declined to be named said she has worked there for more than a year. "I don't know why they closed down," she said in Mandarin. "But they don't owe me money - I don't know about the rest."

Several other staff members could not be reached through their phones.

A check on the spa's website shows a network error, and the spa could not be reached through the phone.

Facebook user Leong Shijie on Tuesday wrote a one-star review on the spa's Facebook page, saying the spa "closed and stopped operations after selling spa packages to my girlfriend and many others".

"There was no notice or information regarding the closure. My girlfriend only found out when she called the outlet and couldn't get a response and got the notice from Suntec," he wrote.

Some customers have been trying to contact G.Spa, Calla Spa's sister spa, in hopes that their credits can be transferred there.

ST has contacted Case for more information.