Call for proposals to develop solutions for safe flying of drones and other unmanned aircraft

SINGAPORE - In a densely populated urban environment like Singapore, the flying of drones and other unmanned aircrafts could pose safety hazards.

In order to curb the risks, a call for proposal was issued on Friday (Nov 3) for interested parties to develop systems to enable the safe use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) .

The call from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is for the development of capabilities and technologies such as navigation capabilities, sense-and-avoid technologies, as well as fleet management and UAS Traffic Management solutions.

"UAS operations in urban environments like ours pose operational challenges with higher risks to people and property. Yet, the technology's potential to transform the way we work and live is undeniable. This Call-for-Proposal is a good opportunity for us to work closely with industry players to explore the possibilities and test-bed the solutions robustly," said Mr Kevin Shum, director-general, CAAS.

MOT and CAAS will co-fund the development and trials of up to $1.5 million per proposal, or up to 50 per cent of the total qualified project costs, whichever is lower, for each successful proposal.

Applicants are required to develop working prototypes and encouraged to identify and partner an end-user to ensure commercial viability of their design.

The closing date for submission is Jan 5, 2018.

More information on the CFP can be found at www.caas.gov.sg/uas-cfp.