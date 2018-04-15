Cabby arrested after 53-year-old pedestrian killed in Boon Keng Road accident

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old taxi driver was arrested after a fatal accident in Boon Keng Road on Saturday night (April 14).

The police, who were alerted to the accident at about 9.30pm, said that the man was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was found lying motionless. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The Straits Times understands that the driver was turning into Boon Keng Road - in the direction of Towner Road - when he hit the man, who was crossing the road at a traffic junction.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show a blue tent at the side of the road, with several police officers at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.