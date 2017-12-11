Cab mounts kerb, crashes into power box in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE - A taxi mounted the kerb at a junction in Bukit Merah and crashed into a power box on Monday morning (Dec 11).

Straits Times reader Gary Haris said he saw a CityCab taxi that had crashed into a power supply box at the junction of Hoy Fatt Road and Jalan Rumah Tinggi.

Mr Haris, 43, told ST that the crash left debris strewn on Jalan Rumah Tinggi. There was also oil on the road, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force was cleaning up when he was there from 1pm to 2pm.

The accident caused traffic congestion for up to 40 minutes, said the senior business development manager in the security industry.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at that location at 10.15am.

No injuries were reported. ST understands that there were no passengers in the cab at the time. No pedestrians were hurt, either.

Investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.