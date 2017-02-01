Buy-buy, Mustafa branch

Shoppers at the Serangoon Plaza branch of the famed Mustafa Shopping Centre were busy snapping up last-minute bargains yesterday, a day before the branch closes for good. The home-grown superstore - the first major retailer in Singapore to operate 24 hours - will be left with its 200,000 sq ft Mustafa Centre store in Syed Alwi Road. The 65,000 sq ft, five-storey Serangoon Plaza branch will be demolished this month to make way for Centrium Square, a 19-storey mixed development to be completed in late 2019, for which construction work will begin next week.