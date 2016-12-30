Bus services to be affected by Chinatown road closures for Chinese New Year celebrations

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year celebrations and the Chingay Parade will affect 16 bus services in January and February next year.

Due to road closures for the Chinese New Year celebrations, 11 SBS Transit bus services will be diverted in and around Chinatown, on three days in January and February.

They are services 33, 54, 63, 80, 124, 145, 147, 166, 197, CT8 and CT18.

They will also be affected on Sunday, Feb 12, from 2pm to 11pm, for the Chingay Parade.

The 11 bus services will skip seven bus stops along their regular routes - on Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road, Outram Road and Upper Cross Street - during the affected periods.

Five SMRT bus services - 61, 190, 851, 961 and 970 - will be temporarily diverted around Chinatown on Jan 7 and Jan 27.

They will skip nine bus stops along Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road, Upper Cross Street and Outram Road.

The SBS and SMRT services will be affected on Saturday, Jan 7, from 2pm to 11pm, due to the Chinese New Year Light Up and Official Opening Ceremony.

For the Chinese New Year Countdown Celebration on Friday, Jan 27, the services will be affected from 5pm to 3am.