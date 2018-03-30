Bus services in Mandai Road, Sin Ming Road diverted due to Qing Ming peak period traffic

SINGAPORE - Several bus services plying routes along Mandai Road and Sin Ming Road were diverted on Friday (March 30) due to severe traffic congestion.

Posting on its Twitter page on Friday, transport operator SBS Transit attributed the heavy traffic to the Qing Ming or Chinese tomb-sweeping festival.

Bus service 138, which is a loop service, will be diverted at Mandai Road, while service 130 from Ang Mo Kio will skip four bus stops along Sin Ming Road/Avenue, tweeted SBS Transit.

In its latest tweet at around 12.30pm, the transport operator informed commuters that bus services 52, 162M, & 410 will be delayed due to traffic congestion along Sin Ming Road.

Live traffic images from cameras at the junction of Mandai Road and Mandai Lake Flyover show a long line of vehicles heading towards the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.

A crowd could also be seen walking on the pavement in that direction, while a traffic police officer is seen directing traffic at the scene.

Last Thursday (March 22), ahead of the Qing Ming period, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had advised the public that large crowds are expected at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and at columbaria in Mandai, Yishun and Mount Vernon.

NEA added that the peak periods are expected to be: March 25 and 30, April 1, 5, 8 and 15.

It also encouraged the public take public transport.

A shuttle bus service, which charges a fee of $1.40 per trip, will be deployed between Khatib MRT Station at the Exit A pick-up point and the rear entrance of Mandai Columbarium in Mandai Avenue, NEA had said.

The bus will ply the route every half an hour from 7am to 5pm on March 23, 24, 25, 30 and 21, and April 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15.