Bus driver faces action over roadside fight in JB

Transport operator SBS Transit will take disciplinary action against a bus driver who was filmed hitting a motorist with a helmet in Johor Baru.

Videos of the incident, said to have taken place near Southkey at about 5.30pm on March 20, had been circulating on Facebook.

One of the videos shows the man, who is wearing an SBS Transit uniform, getting off his motorcycle and having a heated argument with two men at the side of the road.

It is unclear what had led to the argument.

The bus driver is seen taking off his motorcycle helmet, before using it against one of the men, who had started filming the incident on his mobile phone.

According to the post on a Facebook page for incidents in Johor Baru, the bus driver had hit the man twice.

In response to queries, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are taking stern disciplinary action against the bus captain."

Ng Huiwen