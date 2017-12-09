Bus crashes into roof of taxi stand at Bukit Gombak

SINGAPORE - A bus crashed into the roof of a taxi stand at Bukit Gombak MRT Station on Saturday morning (Dec 9).

Photos sent in by a reader of The Straits Times show the top of the shelter lodged into the top deck of an off-service green double-decker SMRT bus.

The ST reader, who gave his name only as Mr Mohamad said he saw the top of the shelter bent inwards around 7.20am when he passed by.

"I don't know if anyone was injured but there was an ambulance at the scene," the 31-year-old driving instructor told ST.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched an ambulance but no one was taken to hospital.

ST has contacted SMRT for more information.