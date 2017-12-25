Burst pipe along Tampines Ave 4 sends water gushing up to 3m

SINGAPORE - A burst pipe along Tampines Ave 4 on Christmas morning (Dec 25) sent a fountain of water gushing up to a height of around 3m.

When The Straits Times was at the scene near Junyuan Primary School at about 6am, only one out of the two lanes on the road was passable to traffic due to the flooding.

Mr John Lee, a 31-year-old IT engineer, told ST that he was cycling to the Tampines West MRT station at about 7.50am to get to work, when he was shocked to see water shooting up in the air across the road.

He said: "About two workers were already there looking at the water, but they can't seem to be able to do anything. The water was spraying around 2m high when I passed by."

A few cars driving by were able to avoid the burst pipe, he said.

"I am concerned about how the pipe had burst. Thankfully it didn't seem like sewage water, as there was no smell. But even then, it seems like a huge waste of water," he added.

ST has reached out to PUB for more information.