Bukit Panjang monkey attacks: MP held townhall meeting with concerned residents

SINGAPORE - Unsafe and scared. That is how Amira Aryani, 12, and Nurina Aryani, 15, feel when they are walking around their Segar Road neighbourhood, which has been plagued with monkey problems recently.

Some residents in the Bukit Panjang estate had been bitten by the monkeys, while others had their homes messed up when the animals entered through the windows.

The situation prompted Mr Liang Eng Hwa, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC to call for a townhall meeting with residents at Blk 466A Segar Road on Wednesday night (April 19). About 70 to 90 people, who appeared worried and displeased, turned up.

During the meeting, updates were given regarding the current measures taken and feedback was also gathered from the residents.

The area's town council has been working with Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and wildlife rescue group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) to resolve this issue. So far, they have taken measures such as setting traps and subsequently darting the monkeys.

Mr Liang reminded residents to not feed the monkeys and remain calm when they encounter them. He also asked residents who have been injured by the monkeys to approach him regarding the medical fees. They will be tapping on existing welfare schemes to help residents cope with the medical costs.

Due to the proximity of the residential area to the nearby Zhenghua Nature Park and forested areas, monkey sightings have been reported since August last year. It is only in recent weeks that certain monkeys have become more aggressive.

Residents are urged to call the 24-hour AVA hotline at 1800-476-1600 when they encounter monkeys.