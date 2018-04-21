Bukit Batok East residents create giant Rangoli artwork of coloured salt to ring in Tamil new year

SINGAPORE - About 300 people gathered at Bukit Batok East Community Club on Saturday (April 21) to set a Singapore record for the largest Rangoli - an Indian art form - made with crystal salt.

Participants spent five hours hunched over the 10.2m by 11.2m canvas, drawing the artwork's design and filling in the colours with 260kg of coloured salt.

It was part of this year's Tamil new year, or Chithirai Thirunaal, celebrations.

The Tamil new year falls on April 14.

Rangoli, which is seen as auspicious and believed to bring good luck, consists of patterns that are typically made with coloured rice, flour or powder.

One participant, architect Sounthariya Janadhanan, 33, said the experience was very enjoyable.

"It was an opportunity to mingle with all the residents, and we were very satisfied to see the final product, as the design came out very well," she said.



Ms Sylvia Chian, a volunteer from the Women Executive Committee, takes part in designing the record-breaking Rangoli. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Mrs Susie Kumar, chairman of the community club's Indian Activity Executive Committee, said: "(The Rangoli) looks so sparkly, like crystal stones." She added: "A lot of hard work was put into it."

The event, which was organised by the community club's Indian Activity Executive Committee and Bukit Batok East Zone 2 Residents' Committee, was graced by Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam.

An Indian folk dance competition was held at the event, which also had songs, games and food.