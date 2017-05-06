Building still closed, fire source investigated

The industrial building in Jurong East, where a fire broke out on Thursday and claimed one life, may reopen on Monday, while the cause of the fire remains unknown. Around 50 people were evacuated from the building located at 30 Toh Guan Road because of the fire in the morning.

Madam Neo Siew Eng, 54, who worked in the quality and engineering management department of computer company Banta Global Turnkey, died in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she was taken for burn injuries.

Shutters Productions, a studio located in the building, posted a screengrab of an e-mail from the integrated facilities management on its Facebook page on Thursday. In the e-mail, senior executive Gary Chua said the earliest the building could reopen is Monday, subject to further confirmation. On a case-by-case basis, representatives could be allowed to retrieve "important documents" from their offices.

But the Building and Construction Authority said the affected area - the area below the damaged cladding and a section of the first storey where a furniture shop is located - will be closed until detailed investigations and recommended rectification works are completed.

The other parts of the building will still remain accessible through other entrances on the first storey.

Two tenants told The Straits Times they had not been allowed into the building as of yesterday.

The clean-up as well as investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force were ongoing at the scene yesterday. The SCDF is investigating the source of the fire.

Mr Shane Hagan, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Cambridge Industrial Trust Management (CITM), which manages the building, said CITM and appointed contractors were allowed to access the building and start recovery works at the affected area.

He added: "The team on site is working closely with tenants and will allow access to the property once it is cleared by the authorities. We are confident that normal operations will resume soon."